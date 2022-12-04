John Harbaugh Announces Postgame Update On Lamar Jackson

BALTIMORE, MD - OCTOBER 13: Head coach John Harbaugh interacts with Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens prior to playing against the Cincinnati Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium on October 13, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Dan Kubus/Getty Images)

The Baltimore Ravens held their breath when Lamar Jackson exited Sunday's game early with a knee injury.

Baltimore's star quarterback didn't return after leaving at the end of the second quarter. Following the game, head coach John Harbaugh offered a moderately encouraging assessment.

Harbaugh told reporters that Jackson didn't suffer a season-ending injury. He said he hopes to have another update Monday but will have a better idea of Jackson's prognosis by Wednesday.

The Ravens were 8-4 when Jackson injured his ankle early in Week 14 last season. Baltimore lost the next five games to miss the playoffs.

At least Baltimore has already avoided a full repeat of last year's collapse. Tyler Huntley led the Ravens to a 10-9 win over the Denver Broncos with a 91-yard touchdown drive late in the fourth quarter.

Baltimore will at worst end Week 13 in a tie with the Cincinnati Bengals atop the AFC North. A favorable schedule gives Harbaugh's team a chance to stay upright if Jackson misses time this month, but the Ravens will certainly hope to have him back for a Week 18 game against Cincinnati.

Huntley may start next Sunday's road clash against the Pittsburgh Steelers.