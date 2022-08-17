John Harbaugh Announces Preseason Decision On Lamar Jackson

CLEVELAND, OH - DECEMBER 12: Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) warms up prior to the National Football League game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 12, 2021, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

John Harbaugh confirmed that Lamar Jackson won't make his 2022 preseason debut this weekend.

Speaking to reporters Wednesday, the Baltimore Ravens head coach ruled out Jackson for their second exhibition affair.

Other starters, including tight end Mark Andrews, also won't suit up when the Ravens face the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday afternoon.

Jackson didn't play in last Thursday's 23-10 victory over the Tennessee Titans. With other veterans also scheduled to sit, this is a routine decision that seemingly has nothing to do with Jackson's contract uncertainty.

With less than a month remaining before Baltimore begins the regular season, the Ravens have still not locked up the 2019 MVP to a long-term extension. Jackson is concluding his rookie deal on a $23 million fifth-year option this season.

The star quarterback threw just four passes in one preseason contest last year. Jackson may follow that trend and make a brief appearance during Aug. 27's exhibition finale against the Washington Commanders.

Baltimore hasn't needed Jackson to maintain an eye-popping reign of preseason dominance. The Ravens notched their record-setting 21st straight preseason victory last week, and they've yet to lose since 2015.