John Harbaugh Claps Back At Anonymous Quote: Fans React

BALTIMORE, MD - OCTOBER 13: Head coach John Harbaugh interacts with Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens prior to playing against the Cincinnati Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium on October 13, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Dan Kubus/Getty Images)

John Harbaugh isn't concerned with the thoughts of anonymous sources.

Earlier this week, The Athletic published tiered quarterback rankings from a poll of 50 NFL coaches and executives. One unnamed defensive coordinator called Lamar Jackson a "hit or miss" passer and said he's not consistent enough in the pocket to consider a top-tier quarterback.

Speaking to reporters Wednesday, Harbaugh brushed off the anonymous quote.

"I don't know who this guy named anonymous is," Harbaugh said. "I haven't met him yet. I don't even know why we report on what he has to say, but it is what it is. It's just baloney. It's just nothing."

Fans appreciated the Ravens head coach defending his quarterback and shutting down the faceless critic.

There's virtually no chance an NFL coach would attach their name to the comments that drew ire.

"If he has to pass to win the game, they ain’t winning the game," the defensive coordinator said. "He’s so unique as an athlete and he’s really a good football player, but I don’t (care) if he wins the league MVP 12 times, I don’t think he’ll ever be a 1 as a quarterback."

Jackson already has one MVP to his credit. He's posted a 98.1 career quarterback rating and led the Ravens to 37 victories in 49 regular-season starts.

It's easy to say outlandish things when hiding behind anonymity.