John Harbaugh Has Brutally Honest Admission On Deshaun Watson

NASHVILLE, TN - OCTOBER 14: Head coach John Harbaugh of the Baltimore Ravens reacts to a play during the second quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on October 14, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh was asked for his thoughts on the Deshaun Watson suspension ruling.

Watson, who has been accused of sexual misconduct by more than 20 women, has been given a six-game suspension by an independent arbitrator.

The Ravens head coach didn't say much about Watson, but he few words spoke volumes.

"I do have a lot of opinions on it. I'm not at liberty to share them at this time. That's for the league to decide," Harbaugh said.

Harbaugh added: "I respect what Steve Bisciotti and Dick Cass created here almost 10 years ago. Basically, what we decided [was] that we're kind of zero tolerance. We've stayed away from that particular situation. I'm glad we have that policy."

Harbaugh and the Ravens will face Watson at least twice a year moving forward.

Watson will miss the first six games of the year in 2022, before returning for game seven.