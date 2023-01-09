John Harbaugh Has Honest Response To Lamar Jackson Question

BALTIMORE, MD - OCTOBER 13: Head coach John Harbaugh interacts with Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens prior to playing against the Cincinnati Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium on October 13, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Dan Kubus/Getty Images)

The Baltimore Ravens can only hope they'll get Lamar Jackson back for their first-round playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Jackson missed the final five games since injuring his left knee on Dec. 4. The Ravens mustered 65 total points without him, including Sunday's 27-16 loss to the Bengals behind rookie Anthony Brown.

Speaking to reporters Monday (h/t Pro Football Talk), head coach Jim Harbaugh said he has "no doubt" Jackson "wants to play" on Sunday night. However, he wouldn't commit to the 26-year-old returning to practice.

"I don't really have an update right now to share with you," Harbaugh said. "We'll have an injury report out on Wednesday — because I won't have a chance to talk to you between now and then — that's kind of where we're at."

Harbaugh said Jackson has remained in "great spirits" during his absence.

"He's been working super hard," Harbaugh said. "He's out there again today. I mean, I don't watch the workouts — he's with the trainers and hopefully has progressed to the point where he can practice sometime soon."

The Ravens can't like their chances too much if Jackson doesn't play. As they limp into the Wild Card Weekend matchup, the Bengals seized the AFC North by winning their final eight games.

The game starts Sunday at 8:15 p.m. ET on NBC.