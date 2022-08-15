John Harbaugh Makes His Opinion On Joe Flacco Very Clear

NASHVILLE, TN - OCTOBER 14: Head coach John Harbaugh of the Baltimore Ravens reacts to a play during the second quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on October 14, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

Zach Wilson's knee injury could set up an intriguing Week 1 storyline.

The New York Jets will begin the 2022 season by hosting the Baltimore Ravens. If Wilson isn't ready by Sept. 11, former Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco will likely start against his old team.

Via ESPN's Jamison Hensley, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said he'll prepare for all possibilities when asked about potentially facing a veteran who once led his team to a championship.

"We have great respect for all their guys, but Joe we know, and he’s a Raven," Harbaugh said. "Once a Raven, always a Raven. We got a lot of respect for Joe. At this point in time, we're preparing for the players on the Jets and the schemes."

Harbaugh added that Flacco has had "great moments" since leaving the Ravens after the 2018 season. That might be a bit generous, as he's since gone 2-11 as a starter while averaging 6.9 yards per pass attempt for the Jets and Denver Broncos.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh confirmed that Flacco will start the team's final two preseason games. When asked about potentially drawing the Week 1 nod, Flacco acknowledged that he "thought about it a tiny bit."

Flacco set franchise benchmarks in passing yards, passing touchdowns, and game-winning drives by considerable margins over his 11 seasons in Baltimore. He went nine of those years without missing a game before ceding the starting role to Lamar Jackson during the 2018 campaign.

While the 37-year-old re-signed with the Jets to back up Wilson, he may now face the Ravens for the first time in his career.

Harbaugh still thinks highly of Flacco, but opposing his former longtime starter would give Baltimore a strong opportunity to open the season with a victory.