Look: NFL World Reacts To John Harbaugh's Shocking Decision

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - OCTOBER 02: Head coach John Harbaugh of the Baltimore Ravens reacts in the second quarter against the Buffalo Bills at M&T Bank Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images) Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh made a pretty shocking decision on Sunday that ended up costing his team the game against the Bills.

Baltimore lost to Buffalo, 23-20, on Sunday afternoon. The Ravens could have at least tied the game, though Harbaugh opted to go for it on a fourth down deep in the Bills territory.

The game was tied, 20-20, at the time of the decision. Aggressiveness can be a good thing, but in that situation, it was a very risky move that didn't pay off.

Ravens veteran Marcus Peters appeared to be heated by the decision from his head coach.

Many Ravens fans are in agreement with the veteran defensive back on Sunday.

"Marcus is right to be upset. We could have kicked the field goal and avoided this. Just idiocy from Harbaugh today and frankly all season long," one fan wrote.

"Harbaugh cost them the game bro. Should’ve kicked the field goal," one fan added.

"John Harbaugh should immediately be fired for moronic coaching 1sr going for touchdown on 4th down only coach in league that would forgo potential game winning field goal then NOT demanding team permit score when only possibility for win STUPID! !" one fan added.

"How many times is Harbaugh going to got for it on fourth and goal in close games where taking a field goal is fine," another fan wrote on social media.

Not everyone was shocked, though.

Was Harbaugh's decision the right one?