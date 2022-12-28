John Harbaugh Reacts To Ed Reed Coaching News

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - OCTOBER 02: Head coach John Harbaugh of the Baltimore Ravens reacts in the second quarter against the Buffalo Bills at M&T Bank Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images) Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Bethune-Cookman announced Tuesday that Hall of Famer Ed Reed will become the school's next football head coach. Reed's former NFL coach is happy to see him land the job.

Via ESPN's Jamison Hensley, Baltimore Ravens head coach Jim Harbaugh endorsed his former star safety.

"I know he'll do a great job," Harbaugh said. "Of course, we'll support him everywhere he can. Bethune-Cookman made a great hire."

Reed played five of his 11 seasons in Baltimore under Harbaugh, a tenure that ended with a Super Bowl title. He recorded 646 tackles, 64 interceptions, 13 fumble recoveries, and 13 touchdowns over his decorated career.

Four years after last playing, Reed spent the 2016 season with the Buffalo Bills as an assistant defensive backs coach. He assumed a senior adviser role at the University of Miami for the past three years before accepting Bethune-Cookman's position.

Reed takes over a program that went 2-9 this season, including a 70-13 loss to the Hurricanes in Week 1. The HBCU school will look to make progress in a SWAC dominated by Jackson State in recent years.

Harbaugh sounds confident Reed will flourish as a head coach.