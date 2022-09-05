John Harbaugh Reacts To Lamar Jackson's Contract Situation

BALTIMORE, MD - OCTOBER 13: Head coach John Harbaugh interacts with Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens prior to playing against the Cincinnati Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium on October 13, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Dan Kubus/Getty Images)

With Week 1 looming, Lamar Jackson has yet to sign a long-term extension with the Baltimore Ravens.

Whether the star quarterback gets a new deal or not before starting the season, Jackson is ready to play this weekend.

Per ESPN's Jamison Hensley, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said Jackson has no intentions of sitting out despite his contract status.

"Lamar has said he's focused on the season, he's under contract and he's going to have the best season he can have," Harbaugh said at Monday's practice. "He's hopeful to get a new contract and we're hopeful to get him a new contract. All the rest of it is business. There is nothing other than coming to something that is mutually agreeable."

Jackson, who represents himself, has previously identified Week 1 as his cutoff point for negotiating a new deal. Harbaugh had no insights on the 2019 MVP's talks with the organization.

"I don't have any updates," Harbaugh said. "My interactions with Lamar have been all football. He's been focused and locked in on that, 100 percent, from a football standpoint."

Harbaugh hopes a deal gets done before Jackson's deadline, but time is running out.

The offseason has seen Deshaun Watson, Aaron Rodgers, Matthew Stafford, Derek Carr, Kyler Murray, and Russell Wilson receive new deals this offseason. Although it's not often a superstar quarterback plays out his contract and tests the open market, Jackson could be headed toward that scenario.

Either way, Jackson will take the field to face the New York Jets this Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.