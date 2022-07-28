John Harbaugh Reacts To The Lamar Jackson Contract Situation

BALTIMORE, MD - OCTOBER 13: Head coach John Harbaugh interacts with Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens prior to playing against the Cincinnati Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium on October 13, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Dan Kubus/Getty Images)

Lamar Jackson is currently practicing without a contract past the 2022 season. The hope is a longterm deal can get finalized soon, though.

John Harbaugh shared his thoughts on the situation this Thursday afternoon.

He revealed that both Jackson and the Ravens' front office is "motivated" to agree on a contract extension that makes sense for both parties.

“I get to talk to both sides, and both sides are very motivated to get the job done,” Harbaugh said in his press conference. “And so I feel like that’s kind of where it’s at. But Lamar’s practicing all day, so it’s not like they’re going to be in some kind of negotiation all day like they might be in a regular situation. So that’s part of the deal with that.”

It's a bit unusual for players in Lamar Jackson's position to practice without a contract beyond this season. It's risky, to say the least.

But Jackson is clearly committed to the Baltimore Ravens and is confident both sides will agree to a longterm extension.