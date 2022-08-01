John Harbaugh Speaks Out On Deshaun Watson: NFL World Reacts

BALTIMORE, MD - NOVEMBER 18: Head Coach John Harbaugh of the Baltimore Ravens looks on from the sidelines during the first quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium on November 18, 2018 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Judge Sue L. Robinson ruled that Deshaun Watson will serve a six-game suspension for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy.

Along with the suspension costing Watson just $345,000 of his new $230 million contract, he'll miss only one AFC North matchup. The quarterback can now make his Cleveland Browns debut in Week 7 against the Baltimore Ravens.

Per ESPN's Jamison Hensley, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh was reluctant to share his full thoughts on the situation. However, he said his organization has developed a "zero tolerance" policy to allegations of violence against women since releasing Ray Rice in 2014.

"I respect what [owner] Steve Bisciotti and [president] Dick Cass created here almost 10 years ago," Harbaugh said. "Basically, what we decided [was] that we're kind of zero tolerance. We've stayed away from that particular situation. I'm glad we have that policy."

Fans aren't quite buying Harbaugh's claim. One of the franchise's most famous players, linebacker Ray Lewis, was charged with double murder in 2000. He pleaded guilty to obstruction of justice after providing police with misleading information.

The Ravens inducted Lewis into their Ring of Honor in 2013.

Another fan noted that the Ravens only acted on Rice after TMZ released a video of the running back assaulting his fiancee. Baltimore's front office reportedly rejected Harbaugh's pleas to cut Rice sooner.

Former Ravens linebacker Terrell Suggs has also faced multiple allegations of domestic violence.

Sadly, there might not be many (if any) NFL teams with a strong track record of supporting women over their players accused of violence or sexual misconduct.