John Lynch Turned Down Huge Offer: NFL World Reacts

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MARCH 02: General manager John Lynch of the San Francisco 49ers answers questions from the media on Day 2 of the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center on March 2, 2017 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch had a chance to leave the organization for more money this offseason.

According to reports, Lynch was offered $15 million to leave the 49ers for a broadcasting role with Amazon. However, he turned it down.

Now, we know why.

Lynch revealed that he realized he had to stay with the 49ers after their loss to the Rams in the NFC Championship Game.

Money talks, but it wasn't everything for Lynch.

"Legendary," one fan tweeted.

"That is a man with integrity," another fan tweeted.

"Unlike college football coaches who talk to students about sacrificing for the team and then leave when they get an offer," another fan added.

Lynch and the 49ers will look to compete for a Super Bowl during the 2022 season.