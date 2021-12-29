On Tuesday night, the football world mourned the loss of legendary former coach and analyst John Madden.

The man who changed the way the world watched the game passed away earlier this morning, according to a statement from the NFL. He was 85 years old.

His impact away from the field, though, may have been his biggest legacy. He changed the way the world saw video games with his Madden video game series – which has sold over 100 million copies.

Following Madden’s passing on Tuesday, football fans flocked to social media to say that he should be on the cover of the next Madden video game.

“John Madden should be on the cover of Madden 23. Make it happen, @EAMaddenNFL,” said reporter Ari Meirov.

“Hopefully Madden 23 will actually have John Madden on the cover. That would be a great tribute to the Hall of Famer,” said USA Today reporter Tyler Dragon.

“This is my formal petition to put John Madden on the cover of Madden 23 instead of some player,” said another.

“The Madden cover athlete next year needs to be John Madden. No player next year,” said someone else.

He’ll certainly grace the cover of a Madden video game in the very near future. A “Legends” version of the game would make some sense too.