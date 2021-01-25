John Madden Has An Interesting Suggestion For NFL Teams

In this day and age John Madden is far more well-known for the video game series that bears his name than his accomplishments as a coach, or even as an iconic NFL commentator.

But the NFL legend believes that the Madden NFL series could potentially crossover into the on-field product. In a recent interview with ESPN’s Michael Rothstein, Madden suggested that teams could use the video game series to prepare for opponents.

In Madden’s scenario, a team like the Las Vegas Raiders going up against the Kansas City Chiefs would play the video game and simulate going up against the opposing offenses and defenses. After playing, teams would review what worked and what didn’t in the simulation.

“I would have a couple of young guys that are good, good Madden players, and hire them and put them on my staff,” Madden said. “And each week I would have them play our opponent. If the Raiders are playing Kansas City, I’d have one of them be the Raiders and one of them be Kansas City. And then I would run our players against their defenses and their defenses against our players. And I’d have them just check that out and then write up — this was good, this was bad, had trouble here and trouble there. I don’t know how much I would use it, but that’s what I would do.”

John Madden thinks NFL teams can benefit from hiring Madden players https://t.co/Av3H3rOWW1 — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) January 25, 2021

It’s an interesting idea to be sure. In terms of sheer simulation, Madden NFL offers countless of situations where different playcalls and situations can be tested.

There are also plenty of people who got crucial NFL jobs without having played the sport themselves. If some people who accel at the video game are able to get their foot in the door and thrive on NFL teams, all the better.

