John Madden Reportedly Had Request 3 Days Before His Death

John MaddenJohn Madden during Super Bowl XXXVII - EA Sports Ninth Annual Football Videogame Tournament at Axiom Nightclub in San Diego, California, United States. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage)

The NFL lost an iconic figure this week in John Madden. The legendary broadcaster and coach passed away unexpectedly at 85 years old.

Just three days before Madden passed away, he had a simple request. According to Cydney Henderson of USA TODAY Sports, Madden wanted to spend Christmas surrounded by his family and friends watching FOX Sports’ “All Madden” documentary.

Tom Rinaldi and Joel Santos, the directors of the documentary, called “All Madden” a “love letter” to the former Raiders coach’s legacy.

Santos added Madden wanted to watch the documentary by Christmas Day.

“John asked to see it,” Santos said, via USA TODAY Sports. “It was our wish to make it a gift for him and his family on Christmas Day.”

The NFL will honor Madden this weekend. The league sent out a memo to all 32 teams about their plans.

“As you know, the NFL lost a true giant on Tuesday with the passing of John Madden,” the memo said. “To help honor his legacy, we ask that each home team in Week 17 observe a moment of silence in his memory just prior to the start of the game.”

The memo included a recommendation for every home team this week. The NFL wants a certain public address announcement to play prior to the national anthem.

Madden’s legacy will live on for years to come, that’s for sure.

