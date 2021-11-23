Johnny Manziel, Bre Tiesi Divorce Reportedly Finalized

Former NFL quarterback Johnny Manziel’s divorce from ex-wife Bre Tiesi has been finalized, multiple outlets reported on Tuesday.

The courts officially signed off on Manziel and Tiesi’s divorce earlier this month, per TMZ. The 2012 Heisman Trophy winner and his model ex-wife are officially single according to the state of California.

The couple began dating in 2016 and were married in 2018 before breaking things off one year later. Manziel has since credited Tiesi with helping save his life.

Tiesi told TMZ that she and Manziel are “still cool” and keep in touch. The 30-year-old celebrated officially being a single woman with a divorce party, which she posted about on Instagram.

“I do, I did, I’m officially done🤪,” Tiesi wrote. “No shade to J, wish you nothing but the best, love ya ❤️😂.”

Manziel himself even commented on the post with laughing emojis, and posted a congratulatory message to himself and his ex on his personal Instagram story.

We’re happy to see both parties handling this occasion well.