Johnny Manziel Documentary Coming: NFL World Reacts

HAMILTON, ON - MAY 28: Johnny Manziel #2 of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats takes part in a preseason practice session at Ron Joyce Stadium on May 28, 2018 in Hamilton, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

Get excited, football fans, a Johnny Manziel documentary is coming soon.

Netflix teased this week that it's making a documentary about the former Texas A&M and Cleveland Browns starting quarterback.

Manziel, who won a Heisman Trophy at Texas A&M, flamed out in the National Football League, after the Browns selected him in the first round.

Football fans are excited.

We can't wait for this one.

"I’m here for all of it!" one fan wrote.

"Dudes impact on college football during his time was something else. Glad I got to witness it," one fan added.

"The NIL money Manziel would’ve made if he played today would’ve been crazy, he would’ve had deals with Adidas and OVO for sure," another fan pointed out.

"Never forget when Manziel had Kirby Smart and Nick Saban PANICKING on the sidelines down 20-0 in the first quarter," one fan added.

It's going to be a good one, that's for sure.