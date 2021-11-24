Former NFL quarterback Johnny Manziel’s divorce from model Bre Tiesi has been finalized, multiple outlets reported on Tuesday.

And the former couple is celebrating on social media.

According to TMZ, California court records show that a judge signed off on the divorce earlier this month. The former Heisman Trophy winner and model had been separated since 2019, but now the couple is officially split in the eyes of the state.

Tiesi took to Instagram on Tuesday to celebrate her divorce becoming official. She posted a series of pictures from Miami where she was celebrating with friends.

“I do, I did, I’m officially done…” Tiesi wrote. “No shade to J, wish you nothing but the best, love ya.”

Manziel took note of the Instagram post and commented on with a plethora of laughing emojis.

Take a look:

That wasn’t all that Manziel had to say about his divorce going final on Tuesday. He also posted a series of Instagram stories congratulating his ex-wife and celebrating officially become single.

“Congrats to us Bri Tiesi. Finally a single man again,” he wrote.

Manziel and Tiesi first started dating back in 2016, soon after the Cleveland Browns parted ways with the former first-round pick for good. He proposed in March of 2017 and the couple was married a year later.

Despite the divorce, Manziel, who last played football in the Fan Controlled Football league earlier this year, credited Tiesi with helping him through a difficult time in his life. Tiesi also confirmed that two are “still cool.”

“I wouldn’t be here right now if it wasn’t for my relationship and getting married,” Manziel said, per TMZ.”I wouldn’t have the same attitude towards everything else if I wouldn’t have gone through the divorce and stuff, too, if I wouldn’t have gone through that with Bre. 100 percent there’s no chance.”