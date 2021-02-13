Earlier this week, former college football star Johnny Manziel sent a clear message about his NFL future.

There won’t be one. In an interview with USA Today, the former NFL quarterback made it very apparent that he’s not trying to make a comeback in the NFL – despite signing a contract to play football for Fan Controlled Football.

“Even if I got an opportunity to go back to the NFL, I don’t think I would take it,” he said in the interview. “I don’t think it’s my path and I don’t think it’s what’s meant to be. I think there are a million other avenues and things I can do in life.”

He expanded on that, saying he fell out of love with the sport of football during his early NFL career.

“For a time I didn’t like waking up and going and playing football anymore. I didn’t like the grind and going to work doing the whole thing. I fell out of love with it. So I think there’s going to be something that comes into my life moving forward. I don’t know exactly what it looks like or what it is, but in due time it’ll pop up and I’ll have that lightbulb moment again.”

While he won’t be suiting up in the NFL, he’ll still have the opportunity to step on the field in a new league this spring.

The new league is tailor-made for a player like Manziel. According to the league’s owner, the new league will place a “heavy emphasis” on connecting fans with players – on and off the field.

“They’re going to let the people join this league be who they are and have fun with it and be a little bit more free than what football is sometimes,” Manziel said about Fan Controlled Football.

The league kicks off this weekend.