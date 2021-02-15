Johnny Manziel Sums Up His Return To The Football Field

After roughly two full years away, Johnny Manziel made his return to a football field on Sunday, playing in the new Fan Controlled Football (FCF) league.

It is a far cry from winning the Heisman Trophy at Texas A&M and playing in the NFL. Hell, it’s even a pretty far cry from the AAF and CFL where Johnny Football played in the past.

Still, it’s a chance to get back out there, which is all Manziel can ask for at this point. In his first action with the Zappers against the Beasts on Sunday, Manziel completed 1-of-5 passes for 11 yards while rushing for 67 yards and a touchdown on eight carries.

After the game–a 48-44 loss for the Zappers–Manziel didn’t seem to be too worried about the outcome or even his own numbers.

“The product will keep getting better as the weeks go on,’’ Manziel said, via USA Today. “Good start even with the loss. You know, win or lose we booze on the Zappers.” “We’re having a blast,’’ he added. “This league is fun, and everybody that’s here is having a good time, so we’ll keep getting better.’’

At this point, Manziel just seems like he’s happy to be playing the game. He even said recently he doesn’t even think he’d take another NFL opportunity if one came up.

In all honesty, as long as the dude’s mind is in a good spot and he’s healthy and having fun, good for him.