Johnny Manziel Reportedly Underwent Emergency Dental Surgery

For those hoping to see Johnny Manziel in action this weekend for the Fan Controlled Football, we have bad news for you.

TMZ Sports is reporting that Manziel underwent emergency dental surgery and won’t get to play in the FCF’s Week 3 matchup. He left the league’s bubble in Atlanta to have the procedure done in Arizona.

There aren’t any specifics out regarding what procedure Manziel had this week, but TMZ said the former Heisman Trophy winner is already back in the gym getting ready for the FCF playoffs.

Manziel will need to meet the league’s healthy and safety protocols before he can get cleared for action. That isn’t expected to be an issue though.

It’s been fun watching Manziel do his thing in the FCF, but fans shouldn’t get their hopes up regarding a return to the NFL.

During an interview earlier this month, Manziel admit that he doesn’t have his sights set on the pros.

“Even if I got an opportunity to go back to the NFL, I don’t think I would take it,” Manziel said in the interview. “I don’t think it’s my path and I don’t think it’s what’s meant to be. I think there are a million other avenues and things I can do in life.”

Hopefully we’ll get to see Manziel back on the field for the Zappers when the playoffs start on March 6.