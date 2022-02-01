Johnny Manziel’s Ex-Wife, Bre Tiesi, Is Pregnant

Earlier this week, rapper Nick Cannon announced he’s expecting the birth of his eighth child in the coming months.

Cannon confirmed that he and model Bre Tiesi are expecting during the opening of his talk show. The couple hosted a gender reveal party in which they learned they are having a son.

Those who know the name Tiesi will remember that she was once married to former NFL quarterback Johnny Manziel. The couple married in 2018, but made it just a few years until they separated in 2021.

According to a article from People, Tiesi and Cannon are now expecting a child together. It will be Ties’s first child and Cannon’s eighth.

Tiesi confirmed the news with a post on Instagram.

“Been keeping you safe in my belly from this world as long as I could.. you are surrounded by so much love. Mommy and daddy can’t wait to meet you,” she said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bre Tiesi (@bre_tiesi)

Congratulations to Bre and Nick on their soon-to-be addition.