Jon Gruden Takes Apparent Shot At ESPN During Public Comments

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - NOVEMBER 18: Head coach Jon Gruden of the Oakland Raiders looks on prior to the NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 18, 2018 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Jennifer Stewart/Getty Images)

Jon Gruden made a public speaking appearance at the Little Rock Touchdown Club in Arkansas on Tuesday.

During the event, via KATV's Steve Sullivan, the former Las Vegas Raiders head coach said he's "ashamed" of his "shameful" leaked emails that led to his resignation last year.

Gruden sent those emails containing racist, anti-gay, and misogynistic remarks while working at ESPN from 2009 to 2017. On Tuesday, he expressed dissatisfaction with the direction of the company since his departure.

"There’s a lot of misunderstanding out there right now," Gruden said. "What you read, what you hear, what you watch on TV. Hell, I worked at ESPN for nine years. I worked hard at that job. I don't even want to watch the channel anymore, because I don't believe everything is true. And I know a lot of it is just trying to get people to watch, but I think we got to get back to reality."

He didn't clarify what he specifically dislikes about ESPN. Perhaps he's blaming his old employer for the perceived "misunderstanding" in coverage of his downfall.

Or maybe he simply doesn't like the current state of sports media reliant on shouting matches and hot takes.

Gruden was a longtime commentator on Monday Night Football before returning to coach the Raiders on a massive 10-year, $100 million deal in 2018. It seems unlikely either he or ESPN would have any interest in a reunion.