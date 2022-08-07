Jon Gruden's Agent Speaks Out: NFL World Reacts

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 10: Head coach Jon Gruden of the Las Vegas Raiders walks on the field before a game against the Chicago Bears at Allegiant Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Bears defeated the Raiders 20-9. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Jon Gruden hasn't been a part of the NFL since last fall, but the former Las Vegas Raiders head coach continues to be a part of the league's news cycle.

This weekend, Gruden's agent spoke out against the league.

"Jon Gruden's agent addresses alleged "hit job" on Gruden, hinting that his lawsuit against the NFL and Roger Goodell may delve into the 10-year-old emails of other prominent people in the league," Pro Football Talk tweeted.

Things could get interesting.

“I really believe in my heart and soul he will coach again,” Gruden's agent, Bob Lamonte, said. “I’d be very surprised if he didn’t. My question is what did Jon really do? Most people wouldn’t want their private e-mails from 10 days ago looked at. That’s why if this were to go to trial, it would be devastating for the National Football League.”

NFL fans are very interested to see what happens.

"My bet is that Snyder released it as a warning shot not to mess with him. He has a decades worth of Bruce Allen's emails," one fan predicted.

"Gruden may have gotten railroaded, but he’ll never coach or call an NFL game again. It’s sad that there are people who know his heart, and have been “friends” with him for years, who won’t stick their neck out to defend him when he needs it most," another fan added.

"Jon could’ve just kept his job on Monday Night Football and been fine. His ego just got in the way," another fan pointed out.

Will we ever see Gruden back in the league?