Funny Exchange Between Jon Stewart, Peyton Manning Going Viral

Yet another viral moment took place on the “ManningCast” on Monday evening during a game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the New York Giants.

Comedian Jon Stewart joined Peyton and Eli Manning on the alternate Monday Night Football telecast, making for a comedic virtual booth. A noted Giants fan, Stewart lamented that neither of the two quarterbacks were still playing and wondered if there was some way to get another Manning in the NFL, preferably in New York.

“Can’t you guys make another Manning? How hard is it to make another Manning?” Stewart asked on the ESPN2 broadcast. “You’ve got this Bayou, quarterback breeding program down there. You just keep making more Mannings. Make a couple for us [the Giants].

The elder Manning brother then delivered the latest “ManningCast” highlight in his response.

“My dad’s stud fee has really gone up in the past 20 years,” Peyton replied.

"How hard is it to make another Manning?" – Jon Stewart “My dad’s stud fee has really gone up in the past 20 years.” — Peyton Manning 😳 pic.twitter.com/rDU8E0JpOm — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 2, 2021

Peyton’s line cracked Stewart up and made for just the latest viral moment on a “ManningCast” this year. The two quarterback brothers continue to fire on all cylinders, making for an entertaining Monday Night Football experience.

Little does Stewart know (or, perhaps he already does), the next great Manning could be on his way to the NFL in a few years. Arch Manning, Peyton and Eli’s nephew, is currently the No. 1 ranked quarterback in the class of 2023 and is commanding ample attention on the college football recruiting trail.

Although he’s still a ways off from playing professionally, Arch could be the next Manning to carry on the family’s quarterback legacy. If Stewart is lucky, he’ll suit up for the Giants once in the NFL.

[Awful Announcing]