Jordan Love Has Brutally Honest Admission On His Situation

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - NOVEMBER 07: Jordan Love #10 of the Green Bay Packers on the field during warm-ups prior to the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on November 07, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

It's probably been a roller coaster of emotions for Jordan Love over the first two seasons of his National Football League career.

Love, the Packers' first round pick in 2020, has had to deal with the constant speculation about Aaron Rodgers and his future in Green Bay.

But Love is taking it all in stride.

The young quarterback admitted this week that he's not looking ahead at all.

"I can't control what's going on, I have no idea what might happen," Love said via the Wisconsin State Journal. "So rather than stressing about things that might happen, things that might not happen, I'm just here right now. I'll take what I'm given and run with it."

Love's time in Green Bay will probably come eventually, but it won't be in 2022, barring an injury to Rodgers.

Perhaps Rodgers will step away from the game following the 2022 season.