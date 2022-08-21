Jordan Love Leads Quarterbacks In 1 Troubling Preseason Stat

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - AUGUST 14: Jordan Love #10 of the Green Bay Packers throws a pass during warmups before the preseason game against the Houston Texans at Lambeau Field on August 14, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

On the surface, Jordan Love is having a poor preseason.

The Green Bay Packers have given their young apprentice most of the playing time in their two exhibition bouts. He threw three interceptions in their opening contest before completing half of his 24 passes for just 113 yards and a touchdown in Friday's 20-10 win over the New Orleans Saints.

Through two games, Love is 25-of-48 for 289 yards, three touchdowns, and three picks. However, he hasn't had much help.

The Leap's Peter Bukowski noted that Love's teammates have already dropped nine of his pass attempts. That's four more than any runner-up.

He has also suffered from the second-highest drop rate this preseason.

Realizing this issue, head coach Matt LaFleur called Love "light years ahead" of where he was at this point last year despite his subpar stats.

"I know the numbers don't necessarily reflect probably how I feel," LaFleur said after Friday's game, per team reporter Mike Spofford. "He stood in the pocket and was throwing on rhythm. Unfortunately again we had too many drops."

Aaron Rodgers called out Green Bay's young wide receivers earlier this week, telling reporters (via ESPN's Rob Demovsky) that they've "got to be way more consistent." Along with drops, the reigning MVP also criticized their route-running.

Outside of Sammy Watkins, the Packers didn't acquire significant veteran help to replace Davante Adams. As a result, they could rely heavily on rookies Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs this season.

The Packers won't ding Love for his preseason numbers, but he'll nevertheless stay stuck behind Rodgers. Without much of an opening for regular-season playing time, these exhibition reps are especially important for the 2020 first-round selection.