Jordan Love Showing Improvement: NFL World Reacts

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - NOVEMBER 07: Jordan Love #10 of the Green Bay Packers on the field during warm-ups prior to the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on November 07, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

It still isn't Jordan Love's time in Green Bay, though the former first round NFL Draft pick is reportedly showing major improvement.

Packers fans weren't thrilled with the Love pick back in 2020, though the likely eventual successor to Aaron Rodgers is reportedly taking some big steps.

Love received major praise from his head coach over the weekend.

"I think he's light years ahead of where he was a year ago," head coach Matt LaFleur said.

That's pretty encouraging.

"He’s better than Daniel jones," one fan predicted.

"Things you say when it’s time to up someone’s trade value," another fan wrote.

"And still 10 light years from being an NFL qb," one fan admitted.

"Free Jordan Love! Get him out from under Aaron Rodgers," one fan said.

When will the Jordan Love era begin?