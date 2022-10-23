Jordan Love Trending On Sunday: NFL World Reacts

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - NOVEMBER 07: Jordan Love #10 of the Green Bay Packers on the field during warm-ups prior to the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on November 07, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

You know things are pretty crazy in Packers country when fans are tweeting for backup quarterback Jordan Love to play over Aaron Rodgers.

But for the second straight week, that's what's happened.

Sunday, the Packers fell to the Commanders, 23-21, dropping to 3-4 on the season.

During the game, Love, the former first round pick, was trending on Twitter.

"Didn't watch the Packers game, but it can NOT be a good sign that Jordan Love is trending," one fan tweeted.

"Jordan Love could do this for a lot less money," another fan wrote.

"Put in Jordan Love," one fan added.

"While I've been the voice of caution and patience with the Badgers, I'm ready to start the Jordan Love era now This is a tear down project because #12's heart clearly isn't into it I've seen enough," one fan added.

The Jordan Love era probably isn't going to start anytime soon, but this is a good sign of where things are at for the Packers.