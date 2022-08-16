Jordan Palmer Lands New Job: NFL World Reacts

ORANGE COUNTY, CA - JANUARY 25: Quarterback Trevor Lawrence next to QB Guru Jordan Palmer during Jordan Palmer's QB Summit NFL Draft Prep in a park on January 25, 2021 in Orange County, CA. (Photo by Aubrey Lao/Getty Images) Aubrey Lao/Getty Images

XFL quarterbacks will be in great hands when the league returns in 2023.

On Tuesday, it was announced that Jordan Palmer will be the director of quarterback development for the XFL.

Palmer, a former sixth-round pick out of UTEP, bounce around the NFL from 2007-2014. Once his playing career came to an end, he transitioned over to coaching.

Since 2014, Palmer has established himself as one of the best mentors for young quarterbacks. He has worked alongside Josh Allen, Joe Burrow and Trevor Lawrence among others.

Unsurprisingly, the football world approves of the XFL's latest hire.

"Good news for XFL QB development," one fan said. "Smart."

"Phenomenal move by the XFL," a second fan tweeted.

"This is a big deal," Neil Stratton said. "The XFL could have gone in a lot of directions here, but chose one of the very best in the business. Kudos to the league for doing things first class."

And of course, the XFL is thrilled that Palmer is on board for the 2023 season.

"Jordan works with some of the most recognizable young quarterbacks in the NFL – Joe Burrow and Josh Allen, among others – and it’ll be great to have his imprint on our players as they further advance their professional development," XFL senior vice president of player personnel Doug Whaley said. "Jordan was also an early advocate for using technology for training and performance improvement, which aligns with our commitment to innovation. We are thrilled to have him as a crucial member of our football operations team."

Palmer will work with each XFL team's coaching staff.