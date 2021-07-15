The Las Vegas Raiders have big plans for the 2021 NFL season. Jon Gruden’s franchise had a disappointing finish in 2020, going 8-8 and missing out on the postseason.

Derek Carr thinks the AFC West franchise is primed to make a big jump in 2021, though.

“We were three or four plays away from having 12 or 11 wins,” Carr said of the 2020 season during an appearance on Peacock’s Brother From Another this week.

“Like, literally three plays. And it’s like, we’re so close. Especially, we feel so confident on the offensive side with all the weapons that you mentioned and all those kinds of things…”

There are surely a lot of people hoping that Carr is correct in his assessment. The Raiders have one of the most-passionate fan bases in the NFL. Among that fan base is Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Josephine Skriver.

Skriver, a Denmark native who first posed for Sports Illustrated in 2020, has constantly boasted about her Raiders fandom on Instagram. She’s made it clear that she rides and dies with the Silver and Black.

Skriver has “converted” her family to Raiders fandom, too.

Skriver even had a Raiders-inspired costume for Halloween…

Hopefully the Raiders give her more joys than scares in 2021.

Las Vegas is set to open the 2021 regular season on Monday, Sept. 13 against the Baltimore Ravens.

The 2021 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue will be released on July 20.