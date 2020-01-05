Josh Allen’s Girlfriend Posts Heartfelt Message After Playoff Loss

The Buffalo Bills’ 2019 season came to an end on Saturday afternoon, as Josh Allen’s team fell to the Houston Texans, 22-19, in overtime.

Allen struggled passing, completing 24 of 46 passes for 264 yards in the AFC Wild Card round loss.

“Every loss is personal, and if I can go out there and execute differently — hindsight is 20/20, but there’s some things we should have hit on,” Allen said following the loss. “I put that on my shoulders, especially with how well our defense played today. Teams go how their quarterbacks usually go, and I’ve got to be better for this team.”

Allen’s girlfriend, Brittany Williams, posted a heartfelt message for the quarterback following the loss.

“Sad end to the season,” she wrote. “But seriously have never met someone with more heart and passion. Someone who is willing to put everything on the line for his teammates and people he loves. So proud of you.”

The Bills were one of the best stories in the NFL this season. The year is ending in disappointment, but Buffalo should be back contending in 2020.