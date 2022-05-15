Josh Allen Had Message After Sunday's Win: NFL World Reacts

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 23: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills walks off the field after being defeated by the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 23, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Josh Allen probably still hasn't gotten over the AFC Divisional Round loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, but the Buffalo Bills quarterback got to hoist some hardware on Sunday afternoon.

The NFL quarterback was named the winner of the home-run derby at his teammate's charity softball event on Sunday.

The trophy is just a placeholder, though.

Allen said it'll do until the Bills win the Super Bowl this season.

"This is a placeholder for when we win the hardware in February," Allen told a stadium full of Bills fans.

The Bills are certainly among the favorites to win it all heading into the 2022 regular season.

"I literally love him," one fan admitted.

"That or bust!" one fan tweeted.

Allen won the home run derby in pretty epic fashion, too.

Hopefully Allen and the Bills give the city of Buffalo a lot to cheer about this fall.