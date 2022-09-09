Josh Allen Had Perfect Passer Rating When Targeting Jalen Ramsey

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 20: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills celebrates against the Miami Dolphins during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium on September 20, 2020 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Josh Allen had his way with Jalen Ramsey and the Los Angeles Rams defense in the NFL's season opener Thursday night.

Allen had completed 26 of his 31 pass attempts for 297 yards and three touchdowns with two picks in a 31-10 Bills victory.

Unfortunately, Ramsey was no match for Allen in the secondary. The Los Angeles Rams defensive back allowed a perfect passer rating when he was the nearby defender during Thursday night's game.

"Last night was the second time Jalen Ramsey allowed a perfect NFL Passer Rating (158.3) as the nearest defender in his career. The other was 2016 Week 4 against the Colts (five receptions on six targets for 86 yards and a TD)," wrote ESPN Stats & Info.

Wow. Not a great start by Jalen Ramsey to the 2022 season. Hopefully he can bounce back next week.

With that being said, Ramsey may not face a better offense this season. The Buffalo Bills are a legitimate Super Bowl contender. No one's going to stop that Josh Allen-led offense with ease this season.

The Rams aim for their first win of the season a week from this Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons.