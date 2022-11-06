Josh Allen Has Brutally Honest Admission On Loss To Jets

Did anyone expect the New York Jets to beat the Buffalo Bills on Sunday afternoon?

We certainly did not.

But the Jets pulled off a shocking win over the Bills on Sunday afternoon, handing Josh Allen and Co. their second loss of the season.

Following the game, Allen had a brutally honest admission on his performance.

“It’s tough to win when your quarterback plays like shit," he told reporters.

Fair enough, Josh.

Allen has played like the NFL's MVP for most of the year, but he was clearly impacted by the Jets' defense on Sunday afternoon.

The Jets, meanwhile, are now 6-3 on the year.

The race in the AFC East is certainly going to be interesting down the stretch.