Josh Allen Has Brutally Honest Reaction To Sunday's Loss

The Buffalo Bills fell short of Super Bowl aspirations, instead getting eliminated in Sunday's 27-10 AFC Divisional Round loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

After averaging 28.4 points per game during the regular season, the Bills had their lowest point output at the worst possible time. Per Ben Volin of the Boston Globe, Josh Allen called the entire season a disappointment following the bitter ending.

"Everything that happened this year is kind of null and void in our minds," Allen said. "It sucks."

Buffalo began the 2022 campaign as a betting favorite to secure its first Super Bowl title in franchise history. However, the Bills got sent home in the second round for the second straight year.

It's an underwhelming outcome for a team that went 13-3 with an AFC-best plus-169 point differential. The Bills dropped their only losses by a combined eight points before Sunday's 17-point defeat at Highmark Stadium.

Allen posted 4,283 passing yards, 762 rushing yards, and 42 total touchdowns in a season that places him on a short list of MVP candidates. But the 26-year-old didn't care about those achievements after falling short of the ultimate goal.