Josh Allen Is Already In Mid-Season Form With Insane TD

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 12: Buffalo Bills Quarterback Josh Allen (17) looks for an open receiver during the regular season game between the Buffalo Bills and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on December 12, 2021 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Josh Allen is back doing Josh Allen things.

The Bills clashed with the Denver Broncos in the team's second preseason game this Saturday afternoon.

Allen got a series a made the most of it. The star quarterback threw a frozen rope to Gabe Davis for a 28-yard touchdown in the first quarter.

What a throw.

It may be just the preseason, but fans are already getting excited about the 2022 Buffalo Bills, especially with Josh Allen under center.

"I can’t remember a time where if you said 5 different QBs were the best in the NFL, you were probably still correct," said Garrett S.

"Still got it," wrote Ian Rapoport.

No rust for Josh Allen. It's going to be a big year in Buffalo.

The Bills begin the 2022 season on Sept. 8 vs. the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.