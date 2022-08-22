Josh Allen Reveals His Preferred Nickname For Bills Punter

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 13: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills leaves the field following a game against the New York Jets at Bills Stadium on September 13, 2020 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Matt Araiza has officially won the Buffalo Bills' starting punter job.

While the "Punt God" generated excitement after sending a punt 82 yards in Saturday's preseason game, Josh Allen doesn't want to give Araiza many more opportunities to display his strong leg.

Drawing inspiration from Twitter, the Bills quarterback said he'd like for Araiza to instead be known as the "Hold God" because he'll only see the field on extra-point attempts.

WKBW's Matthew Bové credited The Athletic's Tim Graham, who made the joke after the Bills drafted Araiza out of San Diego State in the sixth round.

Allen asked not to tell Araiza about that nickname, but someone did anyway. Per Dan Fetes of 13WHAM, the punter said he's just fine with that moniker.

"The last game was pretty crazy for me to see how good this offense really was first-hand," Araiza said. "So yeah, I agree with him," Araiza said. "I think I'll be doing a lot more holding than punting this year."

After punting 307 times in four seasons with the Miami Dolphins, Matt Haack logged just 52 punts for Buffalo last season. He booted four during the Bills' two playoff games.

Buffalo released Haack on Monday, cementing Araiza as the team's Week 1 starter.

All joking aside, there was a legitimate chance holding would keep the Punt God from making the roster. Araiza never held at college since he was also the kicker, and general manager Brandon Beane called Haack an "elite holder" to Graham this spring.

Only the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers scored more points than Buffalo's 28.4 per game last season. While he made headlines in limited action, Araiza didn't receive any other punting reps during the team's 42-15 preseason rout over the Denver Broncos.

A standout punter is a luxury the Bills hope they'll rarely need during their Super Bowl pursuit, but Araiza's potential to drastically alter field position could certainly come in handy.

As long as he can handle holding duties.