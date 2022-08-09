Josh Allen Scolds Bills Fan: NFL World Reacts

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 23: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills walks off the field after being defeated by the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 23, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

There are ways to politely go about requesting an autograph. Throwing memorabilia at someone isn't one of them.

TMZ Sports shared a fan-captured video from the Buffalo Bills' open practice at training camp. Seemingly attempting to get a packaged footage signed, a fan threw it at Josh Allen as he waved to fans on his way off the field.

The football hit the star quarterback in the groin. Unlike Hans Moleman's short film, this ploy didn't work on so many levels.

Allen turned around and repeatedly called the action "disrespectful" before leaving.

Onlookers agreed that this tasteless move wasn't the right way to get an autograph.

Another Twitter user called some fans "entitled" and said this fan "deserve[s] to be yelled at" after throwing a football at Allen.

"Bills Mafia" is often lauded as a passionate fanbase, and one misguided person doesn't represent them all. Still, who thought it was a good idea to throw a packaged football at the star quarterback?