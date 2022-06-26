Josh Allen Still Haunted By Loss: NFL World Reacts

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - SEPTEMBER 08: Kimberly Jones of NFL Network interviews Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills after a game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on September 8, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Buffalo defeats New York 17-16. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

Josh Allen might not ever get over his team's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the playoffs last season.

The Buffalo Bills fell to the Kansas City Chiefs in overtime in the AFC playoffs last year. It was a truly heartbreaking defeat for Allen and his Bills teammates.

Allen revealed this week that he's still not over the loss.

Who would be?

Allen lost the coin toss in overtime and the rest is history, he told Bussin With The Boys.

“Up to that point I think I was 9-0 throughout the season. In our production meeting, it was jinxed, and I was 0-for-2 in that game,” Allen said. “They brought up that stat, you’re 9-0. . . . I go 0-2 on coin tosses that game. I switched it up, I went heads first and then I went tails at the end, and it was obviously flip-flopped.”

Allen, meanwhile, continues to be on the receiving end of coin-toss jokes.

Hopefully things can go better next year.