Josh Allen Trolls Bryson DeChambeau: NFL World Reacts

TAMPA, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 12: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills throws a pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the third quarter at Raymond James Stadium on December 12, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen had some fun with Bryson DeChambeau following Sunday's win.

Following the Bills' win over the Ravens on Sunday, Allen made his way under a security rope on the field.

Earlier this year, video of DeChambeau struggling with a golf course rope went viral. DeChambeau's over the top reaction was mocked by many.

Allen, too.

That's pretty awesome.

"I’m loving josh Allen more and more," one afn wrote.

"Can we talk about the guy behind Josh that walks right into it," another fan added.

"The best part of this whole video is the guy after him getting caught in the rope," one fan added.

"First the troll and then the guy behind him really does walk into the rope eyes first," another fan added.

Well played, Josh.