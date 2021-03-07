Josh Gordon Reacts To His Fan Controlled Football League Debut

It may not be the NFL, but Josh Gordon is back on the football field, and the former Pro Bowl wide receiver showed he still has his talent.

On Saturday, Gordon made his debut with the Zappers in the Fan Controlled Football League. He’s on the same team as his former Cleveland Browns teammate, Johnny Manziel.

Gordon’s impact was immediate. He finished the game with four receptions for 70 yards, two touchdowns and a two-point conversion, with his final grab coming on a game-winning Hail Mary.

NO WAY! JOSH GORDON HAIL MARY!! LAST PLAY OF THE GAME!!! pic.twitter.com/PYGmFCLhLS — Fan Controlled Football (@fcflio) March 7, 2021

On Twitter late night, Gordon summed up how it felt to get back out there with the Zappers.

“Welp…that was fun,” he wrote.

Welp… That was fun 🙃 — Flash (@JOSH_GORDONXII) March 7, 2021

There’s no doubt Gordon can still play football at age 29. However, his struggles with substance abuse and league suspensions have doomed his NFL career and led to the Seattle Seahawks releasing Gordon last week.

All that being said, we’re happy Gordon is back playing the game he loves, and we’re rooting for him to keep things trending in the right direction, even if he never makes it back to the NFL.