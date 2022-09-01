Josh Gordon Has Reportedly Signed With A New Team

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - NOVEMBER 21: Josh Gordon #19 of the Kansas City Chiefs plays the field against the Dallas Cowboys during an NFL game at Arrowhead Stadium on November 21, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Veteran wideout Josh Gordon didn't sit on the open market for too long. It was announced on Thursday that he's joining the Tennessee Titans.

The Titans are signing Gordon to their practice squad. If things go well, they could elevate him to the main roster.

Gordon was released by the Kansas City Chiefs earlier this week. He appeared in 12 games for them, hauling in just five passes for 32 yards and a touchdown.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid spoke highly of Gordon after the team released him.

“Listen, I’m proud of Josh for all that he did. [It was] a real pleasure to have him here,” Reid said, via ProFootballTalk. "There’s a chance that he potentially is back here and if it doesn’t work out somewhere else, but just from a football standpoint but also even the bigger picture of things, he really did a heck of a job."

Gordon, 31, is no longer considered an elite playmaker like he was back in 2013. However, he could still potentially be a role player on a 53-man roster.

The Titans don't have that much depth at wide receiver. Perhaps we'll see Gordon on the field fairly soon.