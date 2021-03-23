Josh Gordon Sends Clear Message About His NFL Future

Josh Gordon most recently played in the Fan Controlled Football League, but the soon-to-be 30-year-old wide receiver still dreams of an NFL return.

In an appearance on The Adam Schefter Podcast, Gordon indicated he is “clean” and preparing for a possible NFL comeback. The league suspended the former Pro Bowler back in December 2019 and took away his conditional reinstatement this past January.

Despite his past troubles, Gordon made it clear he wants to keep playing football and ultimately return to doing so at the highest level.

“There’s no quit in me, at least I’m thankful for that, and knowing how to get back on track has been my strong suit,” Gordon told Schefter. “What has been deemed once my weakness I can credit for helping me move forward in life.”

During Gordon’s stint with the Zappers in the Fan Controlled Football League, he teamed up with close friend Johnny Manziel, who he says is a major part of his support system. At the time, Gordon left no doubt about how he felt to be back playing football.

Welp… That was fun 🙃 — Flash (@JOSH_GORDONXII) March 7, 2021

Gordon did not play in the NFL during the 2020 season, but did appear in 11 games in 2019 for the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks.

Obviously, we’re rooting for him to make it back to the league, but most importantly, we hope he continues to stay sober and healthy.