Josh Gordon Visiting With Titans: NFL World Reacts

The Kansas City Chiefs released Josh Gordon before setting their 53-man roster Tuesday.

While the wide receiver is far removed from his heyday, he could get another crack at joining a new team. NFL Network's Taylor Bisciotti reported Wednesday that Gordon is visiting the Tennessee Titans.

Gordon took the league by storm when recording an NFL-high 1,646 receiving yards for the Cleveland Browns in 2013. However, he's since missed three full seasons to suspensions and tallied 1,833 receiving yards in the past eight years combined, including just 32 last season.

Some NFL fans think any team still pursuing the 31-year-old is chasing past glory they're highly unlikely to recreate.

However, others believe Gordon remains talented enough to justify a low-risk gamble.

The Titans are hardly loaded at wide receiver after trading A.J. Brown to the Philadelphia Eagles. They signed veteran Robert Woods and drafted Treylon Burks to lead a group also featuring Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and Kyle Philips. Racey McMath is expected to go on the injured reserve with a hip injury.

Without much depth, perhaps it'd benefit Tennessee to sign Gordon as the ultimate lottery ticket, even if the odds are against him rediscovering his past greatness.