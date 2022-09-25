Josh Jacobs Will Play On Sunday: NFL World Reacts
Take note, fantasy football owners.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs is officially active on Sunday afternoon. He is expected to play in his team's Week 3 contest.
Both ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter and NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport confirmed the news.
Jacobs will play Sunday.
NFL fans are relieved by the news of Jacobs' status for Sunday afternoon's game.
"I'm sure some rosters are happy to have him start but at best he is a low end rb 2," one fan wrote.
"Let get it JJ!!!" one fan added.
"Still not starting him in fantasy," another fan wrote.
The Raiders and the Titans are scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. E.T. on Sunday afternoon.