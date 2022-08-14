Josh Johnson's Career Timeline Goes Viral: NFL World Reacts

HOUSTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 28: Josh Johnson #9 of the New York Jets walks onto the field against the Houston Texans prior to an NFL game at NRG Stadium on November 28, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Few NFL quarterbacks in recent memory, if any, have played for as many teams as Josh Johnson.

The longtime NFL quarterback has had quite the career, playing for several different teams, including some outside of the league.

This weekend, Johnson made his debut for the Denver Broncos, playing in the preseason opener against the Cowboys.

Johnson's resume is something to look at.

Now that is pretty wild.

Hey, good for Josh Johnson for sticking it out and bouncing around the league for so long.

"He's had a 12 year NFL career, just by simply carrying himself the right way and being a good team mate. His knowledge and experience has to be valuable in the QBs room as well. Bravo to him!" one fan wrote.

"It's like backyard football when you had an all-time QB. Josh Johnson is the all-time 3rd string QB for the entire league," another fan added.

Good for Josh Johnson.