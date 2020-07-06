Josh McCown’s Tweet About Mahomes’ Contract Is Going Viral

Veteran journeyman quarterback Josh McCown had an incredible reaction to news about Patrick Mahomes’ contract extension.

This afternoon, ESPN’s Adam Schefter broke news that Mahomes and the Chiefs had agreed to a 10-year extension locking him in with the franchise through 2031. The financial parameters of the deal have not been reported yet, but Schefter has said it will be the richest contract in league history.

The Chiefs are hoping to have Mahomes in a Kansas City uniform for his entire career. The 41-year-old McCown did not have that type of experience in the NFL, playing for nine teams in 17 seasons.

This would explain his hilarious tweet about Mahomes’ situation.

“Is this better than a 1-year deal with 10 teams?” McCown asked facetiously.

Is this better than a 1 year deal with 10 teams? https://t.co/bg6aGqjfRg — Josh McCown (@JoshMcCown12) July 6, 2020

After announcing his retirement following the 2018 season, McCown returned to the NFL last August as a backup with the Philadelphia Eagles. He appeared in only three regular season games, completing 3-of-5 passes for 24 yards.

However, when Carson Wentz was injured early in Philadelphia’s Wild Card loss to the Seattle Seahawks, McCown stepped in and became the oldest quarterback in NFL history to make his preseason debut. McCown played valiantly, hitting on 18-of-24 passes for 174 yards while rushing for 23 yards on five carries.

He did this while playing through a hamstring that was torn off the bone in the second quarter.