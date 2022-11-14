Josh McDaniels Clarifies Meeting With Raiders Owner Mark Davis

HENDERSON, NEVADA - JUNE 07: Head coach Josh McDaniels of the Las Vegas Raiders laughs during a news conference after the first day of mandatory minicamp at the Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters/Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on June 07, 2022 in Henderson, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Josh McDaniels is facing scorching scrutiny after the Las Vegas Raiders dropped to 2-7 with Sunday's 25-20 loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

Mark Davis went into the team's locker room after the game. However, onlookers itching for a coaching change shouldn't read much into McDaniels meeting with the owner.

Per The Athletic's Tashan Reed, McDaniels said he and Davis meet after every game. Furthermore, the head coach denied having any discussions about his job security.

"He's been great," McDaniels said of Davis, per The Athletic's Vic Tafur. "He has the same urgency that we all do, if not more. He feels the frustration but at the same time he has been incredibly supportive."

The Raiders have already matched last season's win total despite adding star wide receiver Davante Adams during the offseason. Their defense ranks 28th in yards and points allowed.

Reed nevertheless called it "pretty unlikely" Davis fires McDaniels during his first season.

Questions about McDaniels' performance will magnify after losing to the Colts, who fired Frank Reich last week. Jeff Saturday, who had never coached at the college or NFL record, won his pro debut on the road.

An emotional and "pissed off" Derek Carr questioned some of his teammates' dedication in the postgame press conference. Via Tafur, McDaniels had no such criticism of his team's effort.

The Raiders, who are 0-5 on the road, play their next two games away from Allegiant Stadium. More losses may heat up McDaniels' hot seat.