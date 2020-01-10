NFL Insider Has Major Update On Josh McDaniels’ Browns Interview

The Cleveland Browns will host their final head coaching candidate today, finishing up this stage of a wide-ranging search that has had at least a half-dozen men interview. New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels is in Cleveland today to wrap up the team’s interviews.

McDaniels is one of the brightest offensive minds in the NFL, and his work with Tom Brady speaks for himself. He also brings perhaps more baggage than any other candidate.

His first head coaching stint with the Denver Broncos went very poorly. After an 8-8 first season in 2009, the team collapsed, and he was fired after a 3-9 start in his second season.

Perhaps more alarming for teams is how he handled his last head coaching opportunity. He accepted the Indianapolis Colts job in February 2018, only to withdraw from the position and remain in New England as offensive coordinator the same day he was announced. The team went on to hire Frank Reich, which has worked out pretty well, but it was still a black mark on a coach who already has a reputation as a bristly personality.

Josh McDaniels seems to be at least pretty confident that he could land the job. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, he has his wife with him on the trip, a sign that he could be prepared to stay if things go well.

This is an important detail for today’s interview for #Patriots OC Josh McDaniels with the #Browns: His wife Laura is on the trip. It is possible, if all goes well, Cleveland could close it out today. All the pieces are in place as a big decision looms for the #Browns. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 10, 2020

McDaniels landing the Browns job would be interesting on a number of other levels as well.

Cleveland was, of course, Bill Belichick’s first head coaching job. The franchise is quite literally a different one than it was then, but if anything, things have grown more tumultuous since the team’s return to the city.

The last Browns head coach to reach a fourth season was also a former Patriots coordinator, Romeo Crennel, who went 24-40 from 2005-08. The team hasn’t reached the playoffs since Butch Davis led the team in 2002, and the last coach to finish above .500 with the team was Marty Schottenheimer, who went 44-27 from 1984-88. He was 2-4 in playoff games.

[Ian Rapoport]